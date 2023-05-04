Notre Dame Children’s Choir celebrates 10th anniversary season

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Children’s Choir is celebrating their 10th season of serving the community through high-quality music education.

The program is free to participants and is available to kids of all ages throughout Michiana.

Mark Doerries, the artistic director, joined 16 News Now at Noon to share about their mission in serving the community, and upcoming events.

To see the entire interview, watch the above video.

To learn more about the Notre Dame Children’s Choir, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after shooting on Edison Road.
1 injured in shooting on Edison Road
A photo of seven-month-old Jackson Shugars.
UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old from Indianapolis found, Amber Alert canceled
Decision 2023: Primary Election Results
Mark Vanburk
Police: Mishawaka man allegedly stole over $50K from Warsaw car dealership
If you can identify this person, please contact Det. Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email...
Elkhart Police Dept. looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation

Latest News

Ex-Indiana schools chief McCormick enters governor’s race
Mark Doerries, the artistic director for the Notre Dame Children’s Choir, joined Melissa...
Notre Dame Children’s Choir celebrating 10th anniversary season
Police were called just before 6:05 p.m. to the 6400 block of W. Olson Road on reports of a...
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Fulton County
Police say the victim underwent surgery and remains in the hospital as he recovers from...
1 injured in shooting on Edison Road