Notre Dame Children’s Choir celebrates 10th anniversary season

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Children’s Choir is celebrating their 10th season of serving the community through high-quality music education.

The program is free to participants and is available to kids of all ages throughout Michiana.

Mark Doerries, the artistic director, joined 16 News Now at Noon to share about their mission in serving the community, and upcoming events.

To see the entire interview, watch the above video.

To learn more about the Notre Dame Children’s Choir, click here.

