ND defensive back Jaden Mickey discusses new book with Mishawaka HS students

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame defensive back Jaden Mickey is finishing up his sophomore year of college.

While navigating the demanding life of a student-athlete, he found the time to write a book.

It’s called “The Win Isn’t Always On The Scoreboard.” It’s the story of J, an 8th grader with big athletic aspirations who had it all in school when suddenly his family moves, and he’s now playing for his old school’s rival.

Mickey visited a 9th grade English class at Mishawaka High School on Thursday to discuss the themes of the book, especially overcoming adversity.

“You learn a lot of lessons through every game, and I can say this about last year comparing it to our football season last year,” Mickey said. “Coach (Marcus) Freeman always says the bumpy roads are better. Sometimes the losses matter more than the wins, so you can build off that and grow.”

Mishawaka High School English Teacher Randy Ebright, who was recently named one of the district’s teachers of the year, told 16 Sports how he was inspired by Mickey’s book and why he wanted Mickey to visit his class.

“I read his book and was just really blown away by how much overlap I see between what he wrote about as well as working with my students and some of their shared experiences,” Ebright said. “So, I figured it would be a good fit for students to be able to see and to hear from someone who is slightly older than them reflecting on his time, experience, mistakes, as well as accomplishments.”

Mickey told 16 Sports that a second book is in the works. A release date is still to be determined.

