National Day of Prayer celebrated at the Century Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday was the “National Day of Prayer.”

Events were held across the country, including right here in South Bend!

Former Notre Dame President Edward “Monk” Malloy spoke this morning at an interfaith prayer breakfast at the Century Center. The prayer breakfast was hosted by the United Religious Community of St. Joseph County.

It holds special significance this year, because it’s the organization’s 50th anniversary.

He spoke of the importance of interfaith dialogue.

