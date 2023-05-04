Mishawaka’s Jacob Bush wins IHSAA Spirit of Sport award

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jacob Bush, from Mishawaka High School, is a winner of the 2023 Spirit of Sport award. It’s handed out nationally every year and winners include high schoolers who have gone above and beyond to help their communities, fought through extreme adversity and more.

Nearly three years ago, Jacob was on a motorcycle with his father, Jeremy - a South Bend firefighter. Their bike was struck by another vehicle and his father died on the scene. Jacob spent the next four days in a coma. Since then, he’s made a miraculous recovery, returning to Mishawaka’s football and track teams, as well as a handle of other extracurriculars.

The IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig was at Mishawaka to present the award to Bush on Wednesday night.

“The spirit of sport award is such a special award across the country. He’s won a five-state section here in the midwest”, said Neidig. “His story is just so incredible. What’s amazing is that he’s persevered, his family’s stayed tight, he’s helped raise his sister, and he has incredible career goals. He wants to help people in the future. We’re just happy to honor Jacob here today and the memory of his father obviously, but the great work that Jacob’s done in his honor.”

“My teammates, my brothers, my coaches, everybody. They treated me as though I was never gone,” Bush added. “The experience I’ve had doing sports at Mishawaka high school has been. I can’t even describe it. It’s amazing. When I first got home, they were there cheering me on. and then, always being there for me, encouraging me. I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for my connection with them.”

