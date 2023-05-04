Mishawaka’s Jacob Bush wins IHSAA Spirit of Sport award

By Matt Loch
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jacob Bush, from Mishawaka High School, is a winner of the 2023 Spirit of Sport award. It’s handed out nationally every year and winners include high schoolers who have gone above and beyond to help their communities, fought through extreme adversity and more.

Nearly three years ago, Jacob was on a motorcycle with his father, Jeremy - a South Bend firefighter. Their bike was struck by another vehicle and his father died on the scene. Jacob spent the next four days in a coma. Since then, he’s made a miraculous recovery, returning to Mishawaka’s football and track teams, as well as a handle of other extracurriculars.

The IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig was at Mishawaka to present the award to Bush on Wednesday night.

“The spirit of sport award is such a special award across the country. He’s won a five-state section here in the midwest”, said Neidig. “His story is just so incredible. What’s amazing is that he’s persevered, his family’s stayed tight, he’s helped raise his sister, and he has incredible career goals. He wants to help people in the future. We’re just happy to honor Jacob here today and the memory of his father obviously, but the great work that Jacob’s done in his honor.”

“My teammates, my brothers, my coaches, everybody. They treated me as though I was never gone,” Bush added. “The experience I’ve had doing sports at Mishawaka high school has been. I can’t even describe it. It’s amazing. When I first got home, they were there cheering me on. and then, always being there for me, encouraging me. I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for my connection with them.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after shooting on Edison Road.
1 critically injured after shooting on Edison Road
A photo of seven-month-old Jackson Shugars.
UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old from Indianapolis found, Amber Alert canceled
Decision 2023: Primary Election Results
If you can identify this person, please contact Det. Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email...
Elkhart Police Dept. looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation
Mark Vanburk
Police: Mishawaka man allegedly stole over $50K from Warsaw car dealership

Latest News

Jay Johnson gets second stint as football coach at Washington
Shrewsberry flips Zionsville guard to Notre Dame
South Bend Cubs break April attendance record
South Bend Cubs host ‘Education Day’ at Four Winds Field