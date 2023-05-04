Medical Moment: The signs of ‘brain-on-fire’ disease

(WNDU) - Imagine being totally fine one day, then the next, you’re having hallucinations, seizures, memory loss, and even trouble talking.

It’s called “brain-on-fire” disease or anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis. It’s a rare neurological disorder that can cause inflammation in the brain.

It occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the NMDA receptors in the brain, which are responsible for regulating communication between nerve cells. Brain-on-fire disease is often misdiagnosed as other neurological disorders or psychiatric illnesses because its symptoms are similar to those of many other conditions.

However, a blood or cerebrospinal fluid test can help diagnose the disease by detecting the presence of antibodies that attack the NMDA receptors in the brain. The disease is rare as it affects one in 1.5 million people a year.

Katie Miller would be one of those people.

Hunting, mountain biking, horseback riding - you name it, Katie Miler would do it... until she couldn’t.

“I just didn’t feel like myself, like normal,” Katie recalled.

“Katie said, ‘Mom, I feel like my brain snapped,’” said Colleen Miller, Katie’s mother.

Local doctors admitted Katie into a psychiatric ward, but what was happening to Katie wasn’t mental; it was physical.

“What happens is you’re perfectly normal one day, and suddenly overnight, this person can become paranoid, can start having visual hallucinations, auditory hallucinations,” explained Stacy Clardy, MD, PhD, an autoimmune neurologist at the University of Utah.

Anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis is misdiagnosed as a psychiatric disorder in up to 40% of patients.

“So, for many of the females, especially after puberty, they can develop what’s called an ovarian dermoid cyst or an ovarian teratoma,” Dr. Clardy said.

These cysts often have hair and teeth in them. The immune system sees it as foreign and attacks it, but...

“In these cysts, there is a component of tissue that really is brain tissue,” Dr. Clardy continued.

Within four days, Katie was catatonic and needed a ventilator to breathe. There is no single approved treatment. That’s why a five-year, nationwide clinical trial is testing whether a drug called Inebilizumab will stop the assault on the brain. It has the potential to improve outcomes for patients who are not responding to other treatments and may also lead to fewer long-term neurological effects.

Katie had her cyst removed; she can’t remember three months of her life. But now, with various medications, Katie is on her way to recovery.

Up to 50% of patients can suffer long-term consequences, especially cognitive and mood symptoms.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.