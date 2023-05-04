Mayoral race set in Benton Harbor

(The Herald-Palladium)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The stage is set for the mayoral election in Benton Harbor.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, incumbent mayor Marcus Muhammad will face Gwen Johnson for the seat. They were the only two people to file to run for mayor by the deadline, which was last week.

Because only two people are seeking the position, they will not be on the primary ballot this upcoming August.

Muhammad has held the mayor’s seat for two terms now and is seeking a third. He was first elected as a city commissioner in 2009 and as mayor in 2015.

Johnson has not made a run for the office before but has worked in multiple community roles over the past 20 years. She founded the S.H.A.R.P. Foundation (Society Harmonizing Against Racial Profiling) in 2018.

