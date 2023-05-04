M-63 given reopen date as Whirlpool’s Lakeview Trail tunnel nears completion

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Some exciting developments are being made in Benton Charter Township.

The portion of M-63 between Benson Road and Monte Road was closed on April 18 to allow the construction of the “Lakeview Trail” tunnel, a project launched by Whirlpool. M-63 is now expected to reopen on May 10 before the morning commute.

The Lakeview Trail is meant to create and enhance a network of biking trails in and around the Lakeview campus, all completely open to the public.

The tunnel connects the currently open first phase of the Lakeview Trail with the second phase on the west side of M-63. By the end of the second phase, an additional two miles of trails will be developed.

The second phase of the project is expected to wrap up by “early summer.”

Follow along with updates on the project’s Facebook here.

