Lerner on the Lawn concert series begins summer season

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - As the weather warms up, “Lerner on the Lawn” is coming back to downtown Elkhart.

The concert series is back for a second year after a successful 2022 campaign. It’s all happening this season on the Central Green at 6 p.m. on the last Thursday of every month until October. The concert series is free and open to the public.

The event list is enclosed below:

On May 25, the event begins with the band “Gizzae,” who have opened for the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, and other well-known classic rock stars.

On June 29, Cincinnati-based band “The Menus” will take the stage. The band is hailed as “one of the best rock cover bands in the Midwest.”

On July 27, jazz clarinet player Dave Bennett will perform. Bennett attributes Alice Cooper, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Chris Isaak as influences for his music.

On August 31, Mi Gente Live will perform. The energetic Latin pop show will bust out classics from Selena, Ricky Martin, J-Lo, Enrique Iglesias, and so many more!

On September 28, Cleveland-based band “Hooked Like Helen” will perform. The band began as a musical brainstorm between husband-and-wife Jon and Nikki Stipp.

On October 26, the concert series will end with “90′s Fool House,” a large production that pays homage to the era of boy bands, pop stars, hip hop, and pop punk.

For more information on the series, contact the Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469.

