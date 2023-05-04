Irish women’s hoops adds forward from transfer portal
Published: May. 4, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team has added a forward from the transfer portal.
Graduate student Becky Obinma will join the Irish after three years at Pepperdine and two at TCU.
The 6′2″ forward is expected to have a big impact for the Irish on the boards, as she averaged 6.5 rebounds a game last season and has 72 career blocks.
Obinma joins three other forwards on Notre Dame’s roster: Kylee Watson, Maddy Westbeld, and Nat Marshall. She will help replace departed center Lauren Ebo, who averaged 7 rebounds per game last season.
