Irish women’s hoops adds forward from transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team has added a forward from the transfer portal.

Graduate student Becky Obinma will join the Irish after three years at Pepperdine and two at TCU.

The 6′2″ forward is expected to have a big impact for the Irish on the boards, as she averaged 6.5 rebounds a game last season and has 72 career blocks.

Obinma joins three other forwards on Notre Dame’s roster: Kylee Watson, Maddy Westbeld, and Nat Marshall. She will help replace departed center Lauren Ebo, who averaged 7 rebounds per game last season.

Welcome to The Bend, @BeckyObinma!! 🏠💚



☘️ 6.5 rebounds/game last season ranked sixth in WCC

☘️ 72 career blocks

☘️ 42 career starts#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/V8yixF88Bt — Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) May 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.