‘Inner Challenge’ podcast focuses on mental wellness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It is Mental Health Awareness Month and a local licensed clinical social worker is telling us about a podcast she launched that focuses on mental wellness.

MJ Murray Vachon has been in the social work and mental health field for 36 years.

Her podcast is called “Inner Challenge.”

“Because if we don’t know what mental wellness is, it becomes really difficult to know what we are cultivating and to feel mentally better...We feel mentally well when we can realize our abilities, when we can deal with the normal stresses of life, and when we can really contribute to the communities that we are involved in,” said Murray Vachon.

She has been teaching mental wellness for 30 years now, but just recently started a podcast in lieu of the pandemic.

“As everyone knows, the mental health field became flooded and I was getting so many referrals that I wasn’t able to take. That I wanted to turn my mental wellness program into a podcast for my waiting list...Many people think our minds, which is where the seat of our mental wellness is, are meant to be anxious or busy, but actually our minds natural state is peaceful, calm and alert,” said Murray Vachon.

Murray Vachon gives people tools to become more self-aware, with the goal to help them cultivate calm, peaceful and alert minds.

“Which self-awareness is really one of the cornerstones of mental wellness,” she said.

Murray Vachon filmed 13 episodes in season one of her podcast and is now working on season two, which focuses on mental wellness coaching.

“It’s on all of the platforms, iTunes, Spotify, and it’s also on my website for people who don’t use those platforms,” said Murray Vachon.

Over 5,000 listeners tune in to hear topics such as battling comparison, managing emotions, connecting to your spirit and parenting your distressed adult children.

“They are all just interactive conversations where people bring to me what they want to work on and we basically have a brainstorming session...It really is cultivating happiness and peacefulness inside no matter what is going on here and that really takes intentionally and that really takes I think some skill building,” said Murray Vachon.

For more information on the podcast, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.