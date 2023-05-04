Gov. Holcomb signs bill providing annual $5M investment to Four Winds Field.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was signing day for the South Bend Cubs, but not how you may think.

On Thursday at the Indiana Statehouse, plenty of locals were on hand!

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill that will send the city up to $5,000,000 a year to pay for improvements to the stadium and other sports or convention-related projects.

Gov. Holcomb even sported a South Bend Cubs hat and jersey for the occasion.

