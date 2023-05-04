Goshen police investigating shooting at Brookside Manor

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a shooting at Brookside Manor.

According to the Goshen Police Department, the shooting “incident” occurred in the 61100 block of Old County Road 17 around 1:14 p.m. Police say the accused involved is no longer in Brookside, as they left the area in a vehicle.

There is no word yet on any injuries sustained in the shooting.

This comes after the police responded to a shots-fired call two weeks ago in the same location, where multiple homes in the area were hit by gunfire.

An investigation is underway.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing situation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after shooting on Edison Road.
1 injured in shooting on Edison Road
A photo of seven-month-old Jackson Shugars.
UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old from Indianapolis found, Amber Alert canceled
Decision 2023: Primary Election Results
Shooting victim dies after walking into Memorial Hospital
Mark Vanburk
Police: Mishawaka man allegedly stole over $50K from Warsaw car dealership

Latest News

The Walkerton Heritage Museum is open to the public on Friday, May 5.
New museum opens in Walkerton on Friday
This new museum will highlight more than 150 years of Walkerton history through three main...
New museum in Walkerton preps for grand opening
The sixth-ranked prospect in the Chicago Cubs’ system is expected to join the club on Friday.
Former South Bend Cub Matt Mervis called up to majors
Mickey visited a 9th grade English class at Mishawaka High School on Thursday to discuss the...
ND defensive back Jaden Mickey discusses new book with Mishawaka HS students