Goshen police investigating shooting at Brookside Manor

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a shooting at Brookside Manor.

According to the Goshen Police Department, the shooting “incident” occurred in the 61100 block of Old County Road 17 around 1:14 p.m. Police say the accused involved is no longer in Brookside, as they left the area in a vehicle.

There is no word yet on any injuries sustained in the shooting.

This comes after the police responded to a shots-fired call two weeks ago in the same location, where multiple homes in the area were hit by gunfire.

An investigation is underway.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing situation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.