Former South Bend Cub Matt Mervis called up to majors

CHICAGO (WNDU) - A familiar face in South Bend is getting called up to the big leagues.

First baseman Matt Mervis started the 2022 season with the High-A South Bend Cubs. On Thursday, he was officially called up to the majors.

The sixth-ranked prospect in the Chicago Cubs’ system is expected to join the club on Friday.

While in Triple-A, Mervis was hitting .286 with six home runs and 27 RBIs in just 24 games.

The Cubs are just 3-8 in their last 11 games. They’ll host the Miami Marlins on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. EDT.

