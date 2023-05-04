Former South Bend Cub Matt Mervis called up to majors

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WNDU) - A familiar face in South Bend is getting called up to the big leagues.

First baseman Matt Mervis started the 2022 season with the High-A South Bend Cubs. On Thursday, he was officially called up to the majors.

The sixth-ranked prospect in the Chicago Cubs’ system is expected to join the club on Friday.

While in Triple-A, Mervis was hitting .286 with six home runs and 27 RBIs in just 24 games.

The Cubs are just 3-8 in their last 11 games. They’ll host the Miami Marlins on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. EDT.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish women’s hoops adds forward from transfer portal

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Graduate student Becky Obinma will join the Irish after three years at Pepperdine and two at TCU.

Notre Dame

ND defensive back Jaden Mickey discusses new book with Mishawaka HS students

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Mickey visited a 9th grade English class at Mishawaka High School on Thursday to talk about the themes of the book, especially overcoming adversity.

High School

Mishawaka’s Jacob Bush wins national Spirit of Sport award

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
It’s handed out nationally every year, and winners include high schoolers who have gone above and beyond to help their communities, fought through extreme adversity, and more.

High School

Jay Johnson gets second stint as football coach at Washington

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The former Notre Dame wide receiver was the head coach at Washington for seven seasons from 2012-2018.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Shrewsberry flips Zionsville guard to Notre Dame

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Logan Imes is the third player to flip his commitment from Penn State to Notre Dame this week.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs break April attendance record

Updated: May. 3, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The South Bend Cubs announced on Wednesday that they’ve broken the attendance record for the month of April, with 43,749 fans visiting Four Winds Field.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs host ‘Education Day’ at Four Winds Field

Updated: May. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Wednesday was a special day for a lot of students here in Michiana, as they saw the reigning Midwest League champions in action!

High School

Penn tops Marian in clash of NIC unbeatens

Updated: May. 3, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Penn hosted Marian in a crosstown rivalry matchup on Tuesday evening that had more than just bragging rights on the line.

Notre Dame

4-star wide receiver Micah Gilbert commits to Notre Dame

Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The 6′2″ junior is the fifth-ranked player in his state, and he’s a top 50 receiver nationally.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s hoops adds another former Penn State commit in Carey Booth

Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Listed at 6′10″ and 210 pounds, Booth is the 18th-ranked player at his position in the class of 2023.