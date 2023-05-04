First Alert Forecast: 60s arrive Thursday afteroon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. High 65F. Wind light and variable.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Low 45F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny start to the day with a few afternoon clouds. High 72F. Low 48F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Mid-70s and sunshine head into Michiana with a southeast wind of 10-25 mph. Slight chance of a passing shower Saturday night into Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A few chances for showers and T-storms move back into Michiana next week. Temperatures will stay above average in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Our average high is 65F with an average overnight low in the mid-40s.

