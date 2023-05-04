First Alert Forecast: 60s arrive Thursday afteroon

Our last frost & freeze chance of the season is likely behind us. Overnight lows rise into the 40s and 50s starting Friday morning.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. High 65F. Wind light and variable.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Low 45F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny start to the day with a few afternoon clouds. High 72F. Low 48F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Mid-70s and sunshine head into Michiana with a southeast wind of 10-25 mph. Slight chance of a passing shower Saturday night into Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A few chances for showers and T-storms move back into Michiana next week. Temperatures will stay above average in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Our average high is 65F with an average overnight low in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after shooting on Edison Road.
1 critically injured after shooting on Edison Road
A photo of seven-month-old Jackson Shugars.
UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old from Indianapolis found, Amber Alert canceled
Decision 2023: Primary Election Results
If you can identify this person, please contact Det. Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email...
Elkhart Police Dept. looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation
Mark Vanburk
Police: Mishawaka man allegedly stole over $50K from Warsaw car dealership

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
‘Inner Challenge’ podcast focuses on mental wellness
‘Inner Challenge’ podcast focuses on mental wellness
Mishawaka athlete receives national 'Spirit of Sport' award.
Mishawaka athlete receives national 'Spirit of Sport' award
M-63 given reopen date as Whirlpool’s Lakeview Trail tunnel nears completion.
M-63 given reopen date as Whirlpool’s Lakeview Trail tunnel nears completion