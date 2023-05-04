Crews extinguish Thursday morning house fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews from the South Bend Fire Department were called to a reported house fire on Thursday morning.

Crews were called just after 6:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of E. Ewing Avenue. Officials with SBFD tell 16 News Now that the fire was extinguished in a short amount of time.

No injuries were reported. The extent of damages to the home is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

