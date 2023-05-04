Artist answers the call for completion of Edwardsburg ‘All Aboard’ mural

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Three years ago, the Village of Edwardsburg launched its ‘All Aboard,’ project to improve the railroad that runs through town, adding flowers, trees, and landscaping along it.

“A lot of people donated money that was lost, and you know the town would like to see some progress, and actually see it come through,” said Muralist Brett Whitacre.

The project raised around $100,000 dollars in grant funding and community donations, and the last step of the project was to paint a mural on the old mill behind it, that would depict blue skies, rolling hills, houses, and the historic depot that used to be in Edwardsburg.

“We want to use the intersection over here as the focal point,” Whitacre said.

The mural was supposed to be completed more than a year ago, but the original muralist backed out of the project.

Now, an Illinois-based muralist, Brett Whitacre, has been hired to take on the task.

“I know it’s kind of a behemoth of a job and a daunting task. It’s an old shabby mill that needs a makeover, it needs a paint job, and as far as doing a mural.. this is not a normal mural surface,” Whitacre said.

Whitacre also told 16 News Now, that the project would be the largest mural he had ever worked on.

“The first week has been a daunting week, because we’ve had awful weather. Weather that I could not pain through because it’s too cold overnight. A lot of scraping has been done, that I can do in any weather, but there’s a lot of prep to be done to this building,” he said.

Whitacre said he won’t be working on it alone though, and with a partner, shared that they should have it completed in 4 to 6 weeks.

“I project my images onto the building, usually of one wall, that’s one projection. This is going to be several projections, lots of drawing, lots of painting in, and lots of time,” Whitacre said.

The muralist told 16 News Now that even though it has been funded for the most part, donors to the project will be able to have their silhouette and name painted into a train car.

