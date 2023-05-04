2 dead after car crashes into tree in Fulton County

(Source: MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after police say a car went off the road and crashed into a tree in Fulton County on Wednesday evening.

Police were called just before 6:05 p.m. to the 6400 block of W. Olson Road on reports of a single vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found a silver 2013 Nissan Altima that had gone off the north side of the roadway and struck a tree. Investigators do not know why the car left the road.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Spencer Bach of North Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures that were taken by first responders.

The front seat passenger, identified as 27-year-old Tiffanie Marley of Plymouth, was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital.

Police say Bach and Marley were not wearing seatbelts, and speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Aubbeenaubbee Fire, Rochester Fire, Lutheran EMS, Samaritan, Indiana State Police, and the Fulton County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

