Wednesday’s Child: Levy’s Advice

(WNDU)
By Tricia Sloma
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - There are kids who want nothing more than to have a room of their own, a family pet, and new parents.

They’re foster kids who need to be adopted. Every now and then we share update stories of kids who are still waiting to connect with a new family.

Levy is an 11-year-old Indiana foster kid who we featured just last summer. He wanted to be interviewed again because he really wants to find a family who will keep him.

It was Levy’s energy and imagination that stood out when we met last summer.

“I like to play video games.  I’m very creative. And I like playing outside,” said Levy at that time.

He had one wish.

“Just having family and them being caring for me,” said Levy last summer. “I’m a really caring person. And if you love me, I’ll love you.”

Today, Levy is still waiting for someone to love.

This time, we took him rock climbing at the Kroc Center in South Bend.

He wanted to be interviewed for our Wednesday’s Child segment again, to give it another shot.

“I guess I just came back and it’s been kind of hard,” said Levy. “I’m hoping that like I actually get a family and I actually stay.”

In a few months, Levy will be 12.  He still loves adventure and some things about school.

“Lunch and math,” said Levy. “You actually get to use your brain in math and like, I’m a hungry kid all the time, so I actually like eating. So that’s why I like lunch.”

All that food is helping Levy grow.

“I’m five foot and like, a half,” said Levy.

Levy still wants to be in the military someday.

“It’s the same thing, I just want to fight for my country and make sure my country’s safe I guess,” explained Levy.

Levy is still athletic. Football is his favorite sport.  He likes rock climbing too.

“You get blisters, you feel the pain, but that’s like not the good thing about it. The good thing about it is just like, feeling.  Like you actually get to be free,” said Levy. “You get to climb up as high as you want. I think that’s the good thing about it you just get to be free.”

His advice for people trying rock climbing for the first time?

“Just be yourself.  Climb as high as you want. Don’t get scared. That’s what I have to say,” said Levy.

That’s good life advice too.

“Yeah, I like the ‘climb as high as you want’ part,” said Levy.

We do too. Levy has been waiting a long time for a family.  Eight years now.

Click here to learn more about Levy.

Meanwhile, Tricia Sloma featured last week’s Wednesday’s Child, Aiden, on Facebook Live this morning. You can learn more by watching the video attached below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community this week.

Events

Transpo to host hiring event on Saturday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Transpo is specifically looking for mechanics, bus cleaners, and fuelers.

Events

‘Quilt Fiber Expo’ headed to Elkhart County in June

Updated: May. 1, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The first-ever “Elkhart County Fiber Expo” is coming to the Northern Indiana Event Center from June 8 to June 10!

Community

South Bend Tribune accepting nominations for 2023 Community’s Choice Awards

Updated: May. 1, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
These awards celebrate and recognize the best South Bend has to offer.

Latest News

Community

Luvability Ministries nurturing faith journeys in Niles

Updated: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Luvability Ministries in Niles has been around for 25 years, and its mission is to nurture the faith journey for people with disabilities.

Events

Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival underway

Updated: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The festival in downtown Wakarusa features food, carnival rides and games, craft vendors, entertainment, and of course, maple syrup.

Events

Elkhart Farmers Market returns Saturday

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The opening day of the Elkhart Farmers Market is Saturday, May 6, at Kardzhali Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Events

Northern Indiana VA clinics gear up for annual ‘VA2K’

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It’s happening Wednesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the front entrance of the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.

Events

Everclear to headline LaPorte County LakeFest

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The city of LaPorte announced that the 90s alt-rock band will be headlining the 2023 LakeFest in Fox Park on Saturday, July 29.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Aiden’s adventures

Updated: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Aiden is a 14-year-old athlete who loves baseball, football, and boxing. He is looking for a family through the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.