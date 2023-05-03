Trial underway for 2 teens accused in Goshen 7-Eleven murder

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Goshen teens are on trial this week for murder.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Leonardo Chavarria and Alejandro Briano are charged with murder in a deadly shooting at the 7-Eleven store located at 2200 Elkhart Road back on April 23, 2022. That shooting took the life of Santino Garcia, 27, of Goshen.

During opening statements, the defense attorney for Chavarria says the boys’ actions were a result of fear, due to previous interactions with the Vatos Locos street gang.

Chavarria was allegedly shot while he was being chased during an incident one year prior and was later jumped at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair in a separate incident. Garcia was allegedly involved in the jumping incident.

One year later when Chavarria, Briano, and Garcia were at the 7-Eleven gas station at the same time, Garcia is seen on surveillance footage lunging at Chavarria before the two got into a physical struggle. Garcia was shot as he was running away.

Chavarria was seen in that footage holding something dark — assumed to be a gun — in his hand, while Briano was also seen with a gun.

Both teens were previously waived to adult court for the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.