Trial underway for 2 teens accused in Goshen 7-Eleven murder

(Matt Gotsch)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Goshen teens are on trial this week for murder.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Leonardo Chavarria and Alejandro Briano are charged with murder in a deadly shooting at the 7-Eleven store located at 2200 Elkhart Road back on April 23, 2022. That shooting took the life of Santino Garcia, 27, of Goshen.

During opening statements, the defense attorney for Chavarria says the boys’ actions were a result of fear, due to previous interactions with the Vatos Locos street gang.

Chavarria was allegedly shot while he was being chased during an incident one year prior and was later jumped at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair in a separate incident. Garcia was allegedly involved in the jumping incident.

One year later when Chavarria, Briano, and Garcia were at the 7-Eleven gas station at the same time, Garcia is seen on surveillance footage lunging at Chavarria before the two got into a physical struggle. Garcia was shot as he was running away.

Chavarria was seen in that footage holding something dark — assumed to be a gun — in his hand, while Briano was also seen with a gun.

Both teens were previously waived to adult court for the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast: Last frost or freeze of the season possible tonight

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Clear skies, calm winds and dry air will make for a chilly start in the 30s on Thursday

Crime

Syracuse main jailed after he allegedly tried to meet up with 13-year-old girl

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
Ronnie Lee Hicks, 57, faces multiple charges, including child solicitation, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of cocaine.

News

South Bend Cubs host ‘Education Day’ at Four Winds Field

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Wednesday was a special day for a lot of students here in Michiana, as they saw the reigning Midwest League champions in action!

News

Syracuse main jailed after he allegedly tried to meet up with 13-year-old girl

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Ronnie Lee Hicks, 57, faces multiple charges, including child solicitation, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of cocaine.

Latest News

News

Police: Mishawaka man allegedly stole over $50K from Warsaw car dealership

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Mark David Vanburk, 52, of Mishawaka is being charged with theft, a Level 5 felony.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Elkhart County Summit provides budget insights for future discussion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Several County Commissioners listened in on issues concerning the upcoming budget, revenue projections, and where they see pressure on expenses.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Levy’s Advice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Levy is an 11-year-old Indiana foster kid who we featured just last summer. He wanted to be interviewed again because he really wants to find a family who will keep him.

News

‘9 to 5 The Musical’ comes to the Lerner Theatre this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Ashlea Harrington from Premier Arts joined 16 News Now at Noon to share about 9 to 5 The Musical.

News

‘9 to 5 The Musical’ at the Lerner Theatre this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
If you're a fan of the 80's film “9 to 5,” then you'll want to head to the Lerner Theatre this weekend.