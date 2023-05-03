Syracuse main jailed after he allegedly tried to meet up with 13-year-old girl

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Syracuse man is behind bars after he allegedly tried to meet up with a 13-year-old girl.

According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, Ronnie Lee Hicks, 57, faces multiple charges, including child solicitation, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of cocaine.

This comes after the police department responded to a complaint of child solicitation last Saturday. A witness, who told police he was a member of Bikers Against Predators, said Hicks allegedly drove to a business in Syracuse with the intention of meeting and picking up a 13-year-old girl.

The witness also alleged that Hicks used a fake dating profile on a dating app to start talking to the girl before switching to texting. The female decoy reportedly told Hicks she turned 14 in September and indicated she lived in Syracuse and attended middle school.

Hicks allegedly asked for nude photographs from the decoy and spoke about sexual acts. They reportedly agreed to meet up at a business. But as Hicks approached the meeting location, he did not stop and returned to his apartment.

According to the Times-Union, Hicks told police he met with the female decoy with the assumption that she was 18 because her pictures made her look that age. He also reportedly told police he used meth the night prior.

After consenting to a search, officers allegedly found plastic bags with white residue that later tested positive for meth in his wallet. An officer also located plastic bags in Hick’s moped that tested positive for cocaine.

Hicks later admitted to police that the female decoy told him she was 13. He also admitted that he was worried that their meet-up was a setup because he saw someone squatting behind a dumpster behind the building they were supposed to meet at.

Hicks has since been booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on a $15,250 preliminary bond.

