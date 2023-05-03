Southwestern Michigan school systems receive differing bond proposal results

(WNDU) - In Cass County, all three bond proposals for Edwardsburg, Cassopolis, and Dowagiac passed.

In Berrien County, results were mixed.

While Lakeshore Public School’s bond proposal of $19.9 million passed, and Berrien Springs Public School’s Renewal was approved, Watervliet, Eau Claire, Coloma, and Buchanan Community Schools all had their bond proposals rejected.

“It’s kind of a regroup and view it as a learning [experience]. Obviously, there are reasons why people voted no,” said Coloma Community Schools’ Superintendent, Dave Ehlers.

Coloma Community Schools had one of the higher bond proposals, asking for $28.2 million. However, as Buchanan Community Schools asked for $34.9 million, it was rejected.

“This was our second time going out for a bond; both times were not approved, and yet we move forward,” said Buchanan Community Schools’ Superintendent, Patricia Robinson.

Superintendents from Coloma and Buchanan both shared that these results won’t stop them from trying to provide students with what they can, and regrouping to ask for community support once again.

“I am one who is a go-getter, you know, it did not come out the way I thought; however, it does not discourage me from wanting to go out again,” Robinson said.

Superintendents stated that as long as these needs remain, they will continue to work with the community to create bond proposals they’ll approve of.

“I’m sure there are some things that can be adjusted a little bit here and there. It’s a big assessment, really, probably starts with a survey. But I think the commitment is there because the needs aren’t going away,” Ehlers said.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.