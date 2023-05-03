South Bend Cubs host ‘Education Day’ at Four Winds Field

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was a special day for a lot of students here in Michiana, as they saw the reigning Midwest League champions in action!

The South Bend Cubs held an “Education Day” game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Four Winds Field.

First pitch was just after 11 a.m., which gave the kids who would normally be in the classroom a chance to enjoy a ballgame. The only bummer was that the Cubs lost to the Kernels 9-5.

This is the second year in a row the Cubs have hosted an Education Day. It had been paused until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Penn tops Marian in clash of NIC unbeatens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Penn hosted Marian in a crosstown rivalry matchup on Tuesday evening that had more than just bragging rights on the line.

Notre Dame

4-star wide receiver Micah Gilbert commits to Notre Dame

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
The 6′2″ junior is the fifth-ranked player in his state, and he’s a top 50 receiver nationally.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s hoops adds another former Penn State commit in Carey Booth

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Listed at 6′10″ and 210 pounds, Booth is the 18th-ranked player at his position in the class of 2023.

Notre Dame

Braeden Shrewsberry to play for father at Notre Dame

Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Braeden Shrewsberry, the son of new head coach Micah Shrewsberry, announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Twitter on Monday evening.

Latest News

News

Saint Joseph HS to retire ‘Indians’ nickname at end of school year

Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The decision comes after the school formed a committee earlier this year to determine the future of the school’s nickname.

Sports

10-year-old Michiana swimming champ has big goals for future

Updated: May. 1, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The commitment it takes to be a champion in competitive swimming is one that most people don't understand. Romey “Da Shark” Burton has made that commitment — and so far, it's paid off.

Notre Dame

Former Notre Dame WR Lorenzo Styles transferring to Ohio State

Updated: May. 1, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Styles was in the midst of a transition from receiver to defensive back prior to announcing his departure from South Bend. He will likely continue that transition in Columbus.

High School

PLAY BALL: Indiana baseball, softball sectional pairings announced

Updated: May. 1, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
2023 sectional pairings for Michiana-area baseball and softball teams have arrived! Check them out here.

Notre Dame

Former ND players sign as NFL undrafted free agents, receive minicamp invites

Updated: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
While Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey, and Jarrett Patterson were the only ones to hear their names called this weekend, there’s a handful of other former Notre Dame players who are still headed to new homes.

Notre Dame

Jarrett Patterson selected 201st overall in NFL Draft by Texans

Updated: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
Patterson didn’t allow a single sack over the course of his college career.