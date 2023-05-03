South Bend Cubs host ‘Education Day’ at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was a special day for a lot of students here in Michiana, as they saw the reigning Midwest League champions in action!

The South Bend Cubs held an “Education Day” game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Four Winds Field.

First pitch was just after 11 a.m., which gave the kids who would normally be in the classroom a chance to enjoy a ballgame. The only bummer was that the Cubs lost to the Kernels 9-5.

This is the second year in a row the Cubs have hosted an Education Day. It had been paused until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

