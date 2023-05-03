South Bend Cubs break April attendance record

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It took just 12 home games for the defending Midwest League champions to break a record from 2016.

The South Bend Cubs announced on Wednesday that they’ve broken the attendance record for the month of April, with 43,749 fans visiting Four Winds Field.

That’s over 3,000 more than the record set seven seasons ago during their second season as a Chicago Cubs affiliate.

The South Bend Cubs are in the middle of a twelve game homestand. To purchase tickets for an upcoming home game, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.