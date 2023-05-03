Shrewsberry flips Zionsville guard to Notre Dame

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry has picked up yet another commitment who flipped from his former school.

Logan Imes, a 3-star combo guard from Zionsville, announced his intentions to join Shrewsberry in South Bend on Wednesday.

Imes is the third player to flip his commitment from Penn State to Notre Dame this week. He follows Braeden Shrewsberry (Micah’s son) and Carey Booth, who announced their commitments the Irish men’s basketball program on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Imes also had offers from Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Creighton.

With the addition of Imes to the roster, three more scholarship spots remain. Meanwhile, Shrewsberry still needs to fill a few spots on his coaching staff.

