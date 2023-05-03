School City of Mishawaka referendum passed by voters

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka got its wish after asking taxpayers to continue funding a multi-million-dollar referendum.

According to the results, the referendum received 1,049 “yes” votes (62%) compared to 637 “no” votes (38%).

The corporation held public meetings for several months to answer peoples’ questions and to present information about the referendum.

Some of the referendum money will help heighten school safety and security in every building.

The goal is to have a school resource officer in every building, in addition to upgrading security cameras.

The referendum will also help with technology upgrades, academic programming and retaining teachers and staff.

School officials want to thank community leaders for helping to spread the word.

The referendum is a renewal of the 2016 operating referendum, which means that the tax rate would remain the same.

“It’s very exciting to be part of a community where education is supported and they value the same beliefs that we value in terms of trying to support our students and staff...We don’t want to push too far and this community can’t be pushed too far, so what we wanted to do is just keep the operating referendum in place and just ask for what we needed to move forward in sort of a safe and secure environment that we thought was necessary,” said Stevens.

“I’ve now been on the school board for almost nine years and when you show up for the community, the community shows up for you. So, I was confident that the people who we had reached, the community who we had spoken to, were going to show up for us,” said School Board President Holly Parks.

The referendum is expected to bring $2.7 million dollars to the district each year over the next eight years.

