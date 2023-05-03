Republican primary for Walkerton Town Council Ward 4 ends in tie

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The Primary Election results show voters in Walkerton are fit to be tied.

The day at the polls there was said to be unprecedented. Between the town council, the town clerk and the town judge there were 10 separate Walkerton related races on the ballot.

Nine were uncontested. The only one where two people were vying for the same prize pitted Kyle Norris against Bryan Vandall for the fourth ward Republican town council nomination. Those two candidates finished tied with 55 votes apiece.

“It’s surreal, bittersweet. I keep saying unprecedented because, you know, it’s rare. ut it’s definitely a weird feeling,” Norris told 16 News Now. “I mean for me, I was thinking I lost for a while, then there, I saw the news and now like, ‘Oh, maybe I won’t,’ and then it kind of all came together and it was 100%, and it’s like, deadlock tie.”

In Indiana, when a tie occurs during a primary election, it’s considered a candidate vacancy. In this case the St. Joseph County Republican Chair tells 16 News Now he’ll call a caucus of eligible Walkerton precinct committeemen and let them choose a winner.

Since there are only three precinct committee members in Walkerton, it seems likely that the next vote would not be another tie.

