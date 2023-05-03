Republican primary for Walkerton Town Council Ward 4 ends in tie

By Mark Peterson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The Primary Election results show voters in Walkerton are fit to be tied.

The day at the polls there was said to be unprecedented. Between the town council, the town clerk and the town judge there were 10 separate Walkerton related races on the ballot.

Nine were uncontested. The only one where two people were vying for the same prize pitted Kyle Norris against Bryan Vandall for the fourth ward Republican town council nomination. Those two candidates finished tied with 55 votes apiece.

“It’s surreal, bittersweet. I keep saying unprecedented because, you know, it’s rare. ut it’s definitely a weird feeling,” Norris told 16 News Now. “I mean for me, I was thinking I lost for a while, then there, I saw the news and now like, ‘Oh, maybe I won’t,’ and then it kind of all came together and it was 100%, and it’s like, deadlock tie.”

In Indiana, when a tie occurs during a primary election, it’s considered a candidate vacancy. In this case the St. Joseph County Republican Chair tells 16 News Now he’ll call a caucus of eligible Walkerton precinct committeemen and let them choose a winner.

Since there are only three precinct committee members in Walkerton, it seems likely that the next vote would not be another tie.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2023: Election Results

Bianca Tirado wins South Bend City Clerk’s Democratic primary race

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Bianca Tirado will be the next City Clerk in South Bend after earning nearly 4,000 votes, beating out incumbent City Clerk Dawn Jones and newcomer Jason Banicki.

Decision 2023: Election Results

Stevensville voters say ‘yes’ to no dispensary in town

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The November proposal has gone up in smoke, as the opponents to this ordinance have prevailed by a vote of 287 to 181.

Decision 2023: Election Results

School City of Mishawaka referendum passed by voters

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The purpose of the referendum is to make salaries more competitive and to help heighten school safety and security in every building.

Decision 2023: Election Results

James Mueller wins Democratic nomination for South Bend Mayor

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
James Mueller received 4,880 votes (68%) compared to Henry Davis Jr.’s 2,349 votes (32%).

Latest News

Decision 2023: Election Results

Decision 2023: Primary Election Results

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The results are in from Election Day here in Michiana!

Politics

A look at the Democratic candidates for South Bend mayor

Updated: May. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson
On Tuesday, voters will decide who will remain on the ballot come November.

Politics

Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT
|
By Jamie Bittner
The bill would also expand access to Pre-K and Head Start programs in addition to increasing worker wages.

Politics

Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT

Politics

Plymouth mayoral race heats up ahead of May election

Updated: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson
Plymouth residents return to the polls next week to pick one of four contenders as the 2023 GOP mayoral nominee.

Indiana

Ex-U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman eyes Indiana congressional comeback

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Stutzman announced his campaign Tuesday for the heavily Republican 3rd District, which he represented in Congress for six years before seeking the GOP Senate nomination.