Portion of Day Road reopens after closing due to fallen tree, downed utility lines

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
UPDATE: Day Road between Bittersweet Road and Cedar Trail has reopened as all work pertaining to a fallen tree and downed power lines in the area has been completed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert!

St. Joseph County has closed Day Road between Bittersweet Road and Cedar Trail to allow road crews to clear a fallen tree and downed utility lines.

There is no information as to how long the closure will be in place, though the county says it anticipates the road being cleared “some time” later Wednesday afternoon. A nearby resident told 16 News Now that neighbors east of his residence are without Wi-Fi because of the downed lines, claiming Comcast was supposed to come to the scene but did not.

“When it fell, I was in the house, I heard this loud crash, and then this silver pickup truck slammed on its brakes and almost hit the tree,” said Russell Baudler, a nearby resident. “When the tree fell, it fell on the lines that carry the AT&T and Comcast lines, and the pole that carries the line over to my house was broken, so my Comcast line is now hanging in the street

16 News Now reached out to Comcast for comment but has not heard back at this time.

Day Road will be reopened once all work has been completed, weather permitting.

