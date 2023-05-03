Portion of Day Road closed due to fallen tree, downed utility lines

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert!

St. Joseph County has closed Day Road between Bittersweet Road and Cedar Trail to allow road crews to clear a fallen tree and downed utility lines.

There is no information as to how long the closure will be in place, though the county says it anticipates the road being cleared “some time” later Wednesday afternoon.

Day Road will be reopened once all work has been completed, weather permitting.

