Portion of Day Road closed due to fallen tree, downed utility lines

(KEYC News Now, File)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert!

St. Joseph County has closed Day Road between Bittersweet Road and Cedar Trail to allow road crews to clear a fallen tree and downed utility lines.

There is no information as to how long the closure will be in place, though the county says it anticipates the road being cleared “some time” later Wednesday afternoon.

Day Road will be reopened once all work has been completed, weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of seven-month-old Jackson Shugars.
UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old from Indianapolis found, Amber Alert canceled
Saint Joseph HS to retire ‘Indians’ nickname at end of school year
Decision 2023: Primary Election Results
Notre Dame’s Golden Dome to be regilded
Charlie Easton
South Bend man leads police on chase, runs into Pinhook Lake before arrest

Latest News

Road crews are still determining the cause of the hole.
Section of Opal Street closed due to large hole
Portion of Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka closed for improvements
Repaving project begins on US-31 in Berrien County
Utility pole fire in Lake County shuts down South Shore Line, portion of Indiana Toll Road