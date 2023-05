SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 48-year-old Elizabeth Holman.

Holman is 5′4″ and has blue eyes with brown hair. She was last seen on April 25 in the area of Lafayette Boulevard and Washington Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 574-235-9201.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.