Police: Mishawaka man allegedly stole over $50K from Warsaw car dealership

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man was arrested after police say he stole over $50,000 from a Warsaw car dealership he worked at.

Our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw say Mark David Vanburk, 52, of Mishawaka is being charged with theft, a Level 5 felony.

According to charging documents, Indiana State Police opened an investigation back in January 2021 into a car dealership employee (Vanburk) exerting unauthorized control over company funds.

During the investigation, an ISP trooper learned that Vanburk was hired to be the dealership’s CEO and general manager with a salary of $20,000 per month in February 2018. One month later, Vanburk and the dealership’s CEO created a business together regarding warranty and gap insurance for vehicles. After sales, their business would receive a commission from the warranty and gap insurance company for any policy sold. Any distribution from that bank account had to be authorized by the CEO.

The Times-Union reports that Vanburk endorsed 10 checks from the warranty and gap insurance companies made out to their businesses in the amount of $48,085 between June 29, 2019, and July 3, 2020. Vanburk allegedly deposited those checks into his personal deposit account, but the employer did not authorize him to deposit or use those funds for personal use.

Charging documents state that the employer also reported other instances of unauthorized charges to the company credit card and unauthorized expenses through the company banking account, including $4,787.69 to pay for a trip for Vanburk and his ex-wife to Jamaica, $1,254.30 to pay for dental services, $1,000 to the Notre Dame ticket office, and $3,262.55 to the Oakwood Resort on Lake Wawasee.

When interviewed about his employment with the company, Vanburk reportedly denied telling anyone he was an owner or co-owner of the company, but he did allegedly admit to making personal charges on the company credit card because he said he didn’t have money due to his ongoing divorce and his parents’ health issues. He told police he stopped making personal charges when the employer told him to.

Vanburk also told police that some of the unauthorized charges and expenses were either approved by his employer or were made on the assumption the employer would be OK with them because he intended to pay the employer back.

As for the 10 checks endorsed from the warranty and gap insurance companies, Vanburk allegedly said he used the $48,085 from those checks to pay on a house and to pay his parents’ medical bills. He said that at the end of the business, he took out the remaining monies as a loan to avoid having to pay taxes, and that the money would be paid back to the company or split between him and the employer.

The Times-Union reports that an ISP trooper spoke with the employer in December 2021, and the employer said Vanburk cleaned out his desk, took company documents, and left without formally resigning back on Aug. 13, 2020. According to the employer, Vanburk also allegedly wiped the company computer he used.

During that same interview, the employer denied letting Vanburk use the company card for personal expenses.

According to charging documents, other missing monies included a $2,000 check that Vanburk allegedly wrote advances on. An ISP trooper subpoenaed Vanburk’s financial records and discovered 15 additional unauthorized checks totaling $39,534.29, with 12 of them having “advance” in the memo line.

The employer denied authorizing any advances for Vanburk and said he was paid a salary of $20,000 per month by direct deposit.

According to the Times-Union, two employees allegedly said Vanburk held himself out as the co-owner of the company. One of the employees said Vanburk allegedly authorized advances of his salary but they were deducted from his regular paychecks, while one of the employees provided an accounts receivable report of personal expenses for Vanburk totaling $27,478.62, of which $1,609.84 had been paid back.

The investigation alleges the amount of funds to have been taken from the company surpassed $50,000.

Vanburk was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on April 25 on a $10,250 preliminary bond.

