Penn tops Marian in clash of NIC unbeatens

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn hosted Marian in a crosstown rivalry matchup on Tuesday evening that had more than just bragging rights on the line.

The winner of this game would take sole possession of first place in the Northern Indiana Conference (NIC) baseball standings.

The Knights took an early 1-0 in the top of the first inning, but the defending state champions responded in the bottom of the second with two runs of their own to take a 2-1 lead.

Marian would tie the game up at two runs apiece, but Penn got the bats going after that and never looked back, defeating the Knights 13-3 in five innings thanks to the 10-run mercy rule.

With the win, the Kingsmen (13-5, 7-0) are now alone at the top of the NIC standings and are in the driver’s seat for a conference title. They’ll look to add to their unbeaten conference record on Wednesday evening at Bremen.

Meanwhile, the Knights dropped to 10-4 on the season and 6-1 in conference play. They’ll look to bounce back in another conference matchup on Wednesday evening at Elkhart.

