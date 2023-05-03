James Mueller wins Democratic nomination for South Bend Mayor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Incumbent South Bend Mayor James Mueller has won the Democratic nomination for city mayor.

Mueller received 4,880 votes (68%) compared to Henry Davis Jr.’s 2,349 votes (32%). He previously won the party’s primary in 2019 after Pete Buttigieg chose not to run for reelection and chose to run for the White House instead.

In November, Mueller will face Desmont Upchurch, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

Since 1971, the candidate who won the Democratic primary has gone on to become the mayor.

