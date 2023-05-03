Medical Moment: Controlling the spread of cancer

(WNDU) - 64,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year.

More than 50,000 will die from it. Health experts say it’s a hard cancer to cure, particularly because it doesn’t respond well to standard chemotherapy.

Now, researchers are testing a new therapy for patients with pancreatic and other cancers fueled by a genetic mutation.

Donna and Bob Baioni grew up in the same small town. Donna says they couldn’t stand each other in grade school, but at age 16, something changed.

“Got to talking, and I thought, ‘Hmmm, she’s cute!’” Bob recalled.

Donna and Bob have now been married 56 years. Right after their 50th wedding anniversary celebration, Bob started having abdominal and back pain that wouldn’t go away.

“Next thing I know, I’ve got a pancreatic cancer diagnosis,” Bob said.

Bob had surgery. Even after multiple rounds of chemo, the cancer came back. Bob had no energy and started missing family events, like his granddaughter’s graduation.

“I had bought a new suit to go there, couldn’t go,” Bob said.

That’s when Bob’s doctor referred him to Doctor Sameek Roychowdhury, who determined that Bob had a rare FGFR mutation fueling his cancer. Dr. Roychowdhury and his colleagues were looking at new treatments for patients with the same mutation, in what’s called a basket trial.

“It’s a basket because we’re allowing patients with different cancer types to join the trial,” Dr. Roychowdhury said.

Patients on the trial make a pill for two or three weeks, with a one week break.

“These drugs are smart drugs, so, they’re designed to go right after the FGFR gene,” Dr. Roychowdhury explained.

The treatment isn’t a cure but Bob’s cancer has stopped growing.

“Maybe it might not go away, but he’s stable,” Donna said.

And they’re looking forward to the next family adventure.

The Ohio State researchers are also hoping to enroll patients for a trial that is specific to pancreatic cancer patients with the FGFR gene mutation. It will be a telemedicine-enabled trial, meaning they’ll be accepting patients nationwide and following them through virtual appointments. The researchers are hoping to have approval to proceed by the end of the summer.

