Mamas Against Violence get ready to celebrate 20th anniversary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Mamas Against Violence is celebrating two decades of supporting those who’ve lost someone to violence in our community.

They’re doing this through their 20th anniversary “Life After Loss Celebration Dinner” at the Aloft Hotel in downtown South Bend.

Ever since 2003, Mamas Against Violence has worked tirelessly to ensure that no one has to grieve the loss of a loved one to violence by themselves.

The event will feature a keynote speech by Dr. Anthony Douglas II and live entertainment by “Lady Sax”.

“The anniversary is a little bit different. It’s to reflect on the last 20 years and to have the community come out and celebrate because they are a part of that,” said Mamas Against Violence President Bobbie Woods.

The event starts at 5:00 PM this Saturday, May 6th.

For more information on ticket availability, you can contact Bobbie Woods at 574-315-1697.

