Jay Johnson gets second stint as football coach at Washington

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Washington High School wasted no time finding its next head football coach after Todd Stammich stepped down nearly two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, the school announced the return of Jay Johnson, who is getting a second stint leading the Panthers on the gridiron.

Washington High school is pleased to announce Mr. Jay Johnson as the next head coach for Panther football in 2023.

Coach Jay: “I am excited to lead the Washington football team on and off the field."@sbwathletics @46Sports @NIC_athletics @SBTsports @DrewSandersWNDU #everonward pic.twitter.com/wNIz3iGVbZ — Washington HS (@SBWashingtonHS) May 3, 2023

The former Notre Dame wide receiver was the head coach at Washington for seven seasons from 2012-2018. He went 24-50 in that span, which was highlighted by an 8-3 season in 2015.

After leaving Washington, Johnson spent time as an assistant at Marian High School and Oberlin college.

Washington went 2-8 under Stammich last season. The Panthers went 14-24 during his four years at the school after Johnson’s departure.

The Panthers will open their 2023 season at Hammond Central on Aug. 18.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.