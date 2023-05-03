Jay Johnson gets second stint as football coach at Washington

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Washington High School wasted no time finding its next head football coach after Todd Stammich stepped down nearly two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, the school announced the return of Jay Johnson, who is getting a second stint leading the Panthers on the gridiron.

The former Notre Dame wide receiver was the head coach at Washington for seven seasons from 2012-2018. He went 24-50 in that span, which was highlighted by an 8-3 season in 2015.

After leaving Washington, Johnson spent time as an assistant at Marian High School and Oberlin college.

Washington went 2-8 under Stammich last season. The Panthers went 14-24 during his four years at the school after Johnson’s departure.

The Panthers will open their 2023 season at Hammond Central on Aug. 18.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Shrewsberry flips Zionsville guard to Notre Dame

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Logan Imes is the third player to flip his commitment from Penn State to Notre Dame this week.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs break April attendance record

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The South Bend Cubs announced on Wednesday that they’ve broken the attendance record for the month of April, with 43,749 fans visiting Four Winds Field.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs host ‘Education Day’ at Four Winds Field

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Wednesday was a special day for a lot of students here in Michiana, as they saw the reigning Midwest League champions in action!

High School

Penn tops Marian in clash of NIC unbeatens

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Penn hosted Marian in a crosstown rivalry matchup on Tuesday evening that had more than just bragging rights on the line.

Latest News

Notre Dame

4-star wide receiver Micah Gilbert commits to Notre Dame

Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The 6′2″ junior is the fifth-ranked player in his state, and he’s a top 50 receiver nationally.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s hoops adds another former Penn State commit in Carey Booth

Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Listed at 6′10″ and 210 pounds, Booth is the 18th-ranked player at his position in the class of 2023.

Notre Dame

Braeden Shrewsberry to play for father at Notre Dame

Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Braeden Shrewsberry, the son of new head coach Micah Shrewsberry, announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Twitter on Monday evening.

News

Saint Joseph HS to retire ‘Indians’ nickname at end of school year

Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The decision comes after the school formed a committee earlier this year to determine the future of the school’s nickname.

Sports

10-year-old Michiana swimming champ has big goals for future

Updated: May. 1, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The commitment it takes to be a champion in competitive swimming is one that most people don't understand. Romey “Da Shark” Burton has made that commitment — and so far, it's paid off.

Notre Dame

Former Notre Dame WR Lorenzo Styles transferring to Ohio State

Updated: May. 1, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Styles was in the midst of a transition from receiver to defensive back prior to announcing his departure from South Bend. He will likely continue that transition in Columbus.