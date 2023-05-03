Indiana State Police host memorial service for fallen officers

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Police honored officers killed while on duty with a memorial service.

The service was held at the ISP Toll Road Post in Bristol, just off County Road 17, at 11 a.m. in honor of those who lost their lives serving other Hoosiers.

According to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, 224 members of law enforcement lost their lives in 2022, down from a staggering 623 deaths in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of seven-month-old Jackson Shugars.
UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old from Indianapolis found, Amber Alert canceled
Saint Joseph HS to retire ‘Indians’ nickname at end of school year
Decision 2023: Primary Election Results
Notre Dame’s Golden Dome to be regilded
Charlie Easton
South Bend man leads police on chase, runs into Pinhook Lake before arrest

Latest News

Republican primary for Walkerton Town Council Ward 4 ends in tie
Indiana State Police host memorial service for fallen officers.
Indiana State Police host memorial service for fallen officers
bond proposals
Southwestern Michigan school systems receive differing bond proposal results
Mamas Against Violence preps for annual dinner.
Mamas Against Violence preps for annual dinner