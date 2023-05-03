Indiana State Police host memorial service for fallen officers.

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Police honored officers killed while on duty with a memorial service.

The service was held at the ISP Toll Road Post in Bristol, just off County Road 17, at 11 a.m. in honor of those who lost their lives serving other Hoosiers.

According to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, 224 members of law enforcement lost their lives in 2022, down from a staggering 623 deaths in 2021.

