Goshen College receives $1M grant to renovate facilities for nursing program

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Community Foundation of Elkhart County has awarded Goshen College with a grant to expand its nursing program!

The $1 million grant will be used to renovate Westlawn Hall with a new nursing teaching facility. The grant will be used to establish a new home for the public health program, bring updated dining facilities to campus, and implement educational partnerships for nursing careers.

“We are very grateful for this generous grant from the Community Foundation, which significantly helps us expand our nursing program through new facilities in collaboration with Ivy Tech and local schools,” said Rebecca Stoltzfus, president of Goshen College. “Our region is experiencing an urgent and growing crisis in the health workforce. Educating nurses creates good jobs, provides flexible and rewarding career pathways, and will sustain the capacity of our local healthcare system to care for all of us.”

The Community Foundation selected Goshen College for the grant because of the school’s exemplary ability to “improve the quality of life in Elkhart County.”

“We are pleased with what they’ve presented to us, and we expect them to be successful in their efforts. Goshen College is another vital link in the chain of nonprofit entities that are improving our quality of life in Elkhart County,” said Pete McCown, president of the Community Foundation.

Westlawn Hall was built in 1951 as a residential space, and the second and third floors of the building have served as campus storage for the past 25 years.

In July 2022, the college was awarded a $4 million federal grant to also be used on Westlawn Hall renovations to expand its nursing program.

