First Alert Forecast: Sunshine arrives Wednesday afternoon & evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies early, followed by sunshine late day. High near 50F. Wind NW at 15 to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Areas of frost and fog overnight. Low 36F. Wind NW at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Areas of morning fog will give way to sunny skies throughout the day. High 65F. Low 45F. Wind light and variable.

FRIDAY: Sunny start to the day with a few afternoon clouds. High 70F. Low 48F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An “Omega” blocking pattern that has set up across the country’s midsection will break down towards the second half of this week. This will help remove our low-pressure system centered over the Great Lakes and usher in a dome of high pressure. 60s and 70s return to end the week and linger into the weekend. A run at near 80F is possible as we head into next week.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.