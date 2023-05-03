Elkhart Police Dept. looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help as it attempts to identify the individual pictured above in reference to a fraud investigation.

Police say it happened at a Michiana bank in late April.

If you can identify this person, please contact Det. Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP.

