Elkhart Police Dept. looking to identify suspect in fraud investigation

If you can identify this person, please contact Det. Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org.(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help as it attempts to identify the individual pictured above in reference to a fraud investigation.

Police say it happened at a Michiana bank in late April.

If you can identify this person, please contact Det. Susan Lambright at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP.

