Elkhart County Summit provides budget insights for future discussion

WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening today, Elkhart County leaders are getting a head start on next year’s budget during their annual summit.

Several County Commissioners listened in on issues concerning the upcoming budget, revenue projections, and where they see pressure on expenses.

This comes as Elkhart County department heads get ready to turn in their individual budgets in the near future.

An array of speakers took time to relay where current revenue is coming from and where it needs to be spent.

“They go to school districts, libraries, townships, and different municipalities, so it’s interesting to see that play out. You miss little nuances like that and it’s collecting those to see what percentage—what value overall--do we have within the county,” said Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick.

The summit took place at none other than Nelson’s catering inside the Blue Teal banquet hall.

This was purely an informative meeting and there was no action taken by any commissioners.

