Elkhart County Summit provides budget insights for future discussion

Several County Commissioners listened in on issues concerning the upcoming budget, revenue...
Several County Commissioners listened in on issues concerning the upcoming budget, revenue projections, and where they see pressure on expenses.(WNDU)
By Jack Springgate
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening today, Elkhart County leaders are getting a head start on next year’s budget during their annual summit.

Several County Commissioners listened in on issues concerning the upcoming budget, revenue projections, and where they see pressure on expenses.

This comes as Elkhart County department heads get ready to turn in their individual budgets in the near future.

An array of speakers took time to relay where current revenue is coming from and where it needs to be spent.

“They go to school districts, libraries, townships, and different municipalities, so it’s interesting to see that play out. You miss little nuances like that and it’s collecting those to see what percentage—what value overall--do we have within the county,” said Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick.

The summit took place at none other than Nelson’s catering inside the Blue Teal banquet hall.

This was purely an informative meeting and there was no action taken by any commissioners.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of seven-month-old Jackson Shugars.
UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old from Indianapolis found, Amber Alert canceled
Saint Joseph HS to retire ‘Indians’ nickname at end of school year
Decision 2023: Primary Election Results
Notre Dame’s Golden Dome to be regilded
Charlie Easton
South Bend man leads police on chase, runs into Pinhook Lake before arrest

Latest News

Wednesday’s Child: Levy’s Advice
Ashlea Harrington from Premier Arts joined 16 News Now at Noon to share about 9 to 5 The Musical.
‘9 to 5 The Musical’ comes to the Lerner Theatre this weekend
If you're a fan of the 80's film “9 to 5,” then you'll want to head to the Lerner Theatre this...
‘9 to 5 The Musical’ at the Lerner Theatre this weekend
She will face Republican candidate Tina Wilson in November’s general election.
Bianca Tirado wins South Bend City Clerk’s Democratic primary race