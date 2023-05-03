Create your own family heirloom at The Pigeon and the Hen Pottery
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to preserve a family heirloom or create your very own, The Pigeon and the Hen Pottery has a class for you.
‘Handbuilding with Rox’ will take place on Thursday.
Class participants can bring their own vintage clothing items or patterned fabrics.
They will then lay the item on a clay slab and roll the pattern right into the clay.
“And then you’re going to peel it away and it’s going to leave that fantastic impression,” said co-owner Amy Klinger.
