Bianca Tirado wins South Bend City Clerk’s race

By Jack Springgate
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Bianca Tirado will be the next City Clerk in South Bend after earning nearly 4,000 votes, beating out incumbent City Clerk Dawn Jones and newcomer Jason Banicki.

Roughly 56% of voters selected Tirado. A little more than four years after Democrats passed on her, in favor of appointing Jones to the seat left open in 2019.

She went on to work as the Chief Deputy for City Clerk under Jones until April 2022, when she transitioned over to work for the Common Council.

Now the voters have spoken, and they want to see Tirado return to the Clerk’s office so she can lead it.

“I’m very excited, very excited. The voters spoke today and all the hard work we did throughout the race, engaging our voters, informing and educating them about what we do—great turnout,” said South Bend City Clerk elect Bianca Tirado.

Tirado says her biggest goal is to repair the relationship between the Common Council, Mayor’s office, and the Clerk’s office.

