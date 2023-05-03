Bianca Tirado wins South Bend City Clerk’s Democratic primary race

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bianca Tirado won the Democratic primary for City Clerk in South Bend after earning nearly 4,000 votes, beating out incumbent City Clerk Dawn Jones and newcomer Jason Banicki.

Roughly 56% of voters selected Tirado. A little more than four years after Democrats passed on her, in favor of appointing Jones to the seat left open in 2019.

She went on to work as the Chief Deputy for City Clerk under Jones until April 2022, when she transitioned over to work for the Common Council.

“I’m very excited, very excited. The voters spoke today and all the hard work we did throughout the race, engaging our voters, informing and educating them about what we do—great turnout,” said South Bend City Clerk elect Bianca Tirado.

Tirado says her biggest goal is to repair the relationship between the Common Council, Mayor’s office, and the Clerk’s office.

She will face Republican candidate Tina Wilson in November’s general election.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.