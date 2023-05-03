UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old from Indianapolis found, Amber Alert canceled

A photo of seven-month-old Jackson Shugars.
(IMPD)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE:

The Amber Alert for Jackson Shugars is canceled. Police tell our reporting partners at WTHR that the 7-month-old was found and “appears to be fine”.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indianapolis Police Department is investigating the disappearance of seven-month-old Jackson Shugars.

Jackson has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a brown and blue onesie. Jackson was last seen on Tuesday, May 2, at 7:41 p.m. in Indianapolis and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The car involved in the disappearance of 7-month-old Jackson Shugars.
(IMPD)

The suspect is a white female with a black and white jacket and black leggings and driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with the Indiana In God We Trust plate TUN805.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

