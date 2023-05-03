‘9 to 5 The Musical’ comes to the Lerner Theatre this weekend

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of the 80s movie 9 to 5, you may want to head to the Lerner Theatre this weekend.

Ashlea Harrington from Premier Arts joined 16 News Now at Noon to share about 9 to 5 The Musical.

The musical will take place May 5 & 6 at 7:30 p.m., and May 7 at 3 p.m.

To learn more or to purchase a ticket, click here.

