‘9 to 5 The Musical’ comes to the Lerner Theatre this weekend
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of the 80s movie 9 to 5, you may want to head to the Lerner Theatre this weekend.
Ashlea Harrington from Premier Arts joined 16 News Now at Noon to share about 9 to 5 The Musical.
The musical will take place May 5 & 6 at 7:30 p.m., and May 7 at 3 p.m.
To learn more or to purchase a ticket, click here.
