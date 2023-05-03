$670,000 loan helps finance next phase of work on Portage Place

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic South Bend building is a little closer to having a new lease on life.

It’s happening at the old Ward Baking Company building on Portage Avenue, which is being redeveloped into a mixed-use commercial village called Portage Place.

According to project leaders, Portage Place will serve as a cornerstone in the revitalization of South Bend’s Near Northwest Neighborhood.

On Wednesday, many were on hand to celebrate the closing of a $670,000 small business loan from Northwest Bank. Project leaders tell 16 News Now it’s a big deal, saying it’s tough to get banks to support a project like this for many reasons.

“Fortunately, Northwest Bank was able to kind of see the vision, and with their small business group were able to support us with a loan for phase one,” said Mike Keen, president of The Bakery Group, LLC. “Rather than doing a whole building at once, we can do it one phase at a time. That’s how you can make something like this happen.”

Phase one includes opening the north wing of the building and redoing the façade and windows. Keen says it’s all part of turning the old building into “a neighborhood asset, not a neighborhood nuisance.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.