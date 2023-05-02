Verbio purchases South Bend ethanol plant, plans $230 million upgrade

In this file photo, Noble Americas runs tests at the ethanol plant in South Bend as the company...
In this file photo, Noble Americas runs tests at the ethanol plant in South Bend as the company prepares to restart production at the facility at 3201 W. Calvert Street on the city’s southwestern edge.(Santiago Flores, South Bend Tribune)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The new owner of an ethanol plant on South Bend’s southwest side is planning to invest some major cash into upgrading it.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Verbio North American Holdings Corp. says it signed a purchase agreement to acquire the plant, which is located at 3201 W. Calvert Street, from Mercuria Investments and plans to invest $230 million into the plant while retaining 61 jobs at it and adding eight more by the end of 2025.

The German company plans to ask the city for a tax abatement to support its expansion proposal, which will allow it to not only produce ethanol but also renewable natural gas.

This comes just over a decade after New Energy Corp., who originally opened the plant in 1984, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late 2012. The plant was shut down as a result.

Two years later, Noble Americas purchased the plant from liquidators and invested about $100 million in it. The plant was then purchased in 2018 by Mercuria, which invested about $30 million more in it.

