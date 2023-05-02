Transpo to host hiring event on Saturday

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Public Transportation Corporation (Transpo) is hosting a hiring event this upcoming weekend.

The event will take place at Transpo’s Administrative Office, which is located at 1401 S. Lafayette Blvd in South Bend, on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Transpo is specifically looking for mechanics, bus cleaners, and fuelers. Mechanic positions are available for both first and second shifts, while bus cleaning and fueling positions are available for second shift.

Transpo says these positions require a Class B CDL with passenger and airbrake endorsements. However, paid CDL training is available for qualified candidates able to obtain their CDL permit.

Pay starts at $21.54 per hour for bus cleaners and fuelers and ranges from $25.04 to $28.92 for mechanics based on experience. Paid vacation and holidays, pay increases, affordable/low-deductible health insurance, and a competitive pension plan are included in Transpo’s compensation and benefits package.

Full job descriptions and open positions are available online here.

All interested candidates are encouraged to attend Saturday’s event. Applications for all open positions are also accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at sbtranspo.com.

Transpo says routes #6 South Michigan and #12/14 Rum Village/Sample to Broadway St provide easy access to its facility.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

‘Quilt Fiber Expo’ headed to Elkhart County in June

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The first-ever “Elkhart County Fiber Expo” is coming to the Northern Indiana Event Center from June 8 to June 10!

Community

South Bend Tribune accepting nominations for 2023 Community’s Choice Awards

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
These awards celebrate and recognize the best South Bend has to offer.

Community

Luvability Ministries nurturing faith journeys in Niles

Updated: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Luvability Ministries in Niles has been around for 25 years, and its mission is to nurture the faith journey for people with disabilities.

Events

Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival underway

Updated: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The festival in downtown Wakarusa features food, carnival rides and games, craft vendors, entertainment, and of course, maple syrup.

Latest News

Events

Elkhart Farmers Market returns Saturday

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The opening day of the Elkhart Farmers Market is Saturday, May 6, at Kardzhali Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Events

Northern Indiana VA clinics gear up for annual ‘VA2K’

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It’s happening Wednesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the front entrance of the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.

Events

Everclear to headline LaPorte County LakeFest

Updated: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The city of LaPorte announced that the 90s alt-rock band will be headlining the 2023 LakeFest in Fox Park on Saturday, July 29.

Events

Outdoor wellness, fun fair headed to Elkhart

Updated: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Elkhart Community Schools Parent Coalition will be hosting its first community-wide outdoor fun fair on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Aiden’s adventures

Updated: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Aiden is a 14-year-old athlete who loves baseball, football, and boxing. He is looking for a family through the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

Events

South Bend Community School Corp. to host job fair on Thursday

Updated: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It’s taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. Joe County Public Library’s downtown branch.