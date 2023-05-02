Transpo to host hiring event on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Public Transportation Corporation (Transpo) is hosting a hiring event this upcoming weekend.

The event will take place at Transpo’s Administrative Office, which is located at 1401 S. Lafayette Blvd in South Bend, on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Transpo is specifically looking for mechanics, bus cleaners, and fuelers. Mechanic positions are available for both first and second shifts, while bus cleaning and fueling positions are available for second shift.

Transpo says these positions require a Class B CDL with passenger and airbrake endorsements. However, paid CDL training is available for qualified candidates able to obtain their CDL permit.

Pay starts at $21.54 per hour for bus cleaners and fuelers and ranges from $25.04 to $28.92 for mechanics based on experience. Paid vacation and holidays, pay increases, affordable/low-deductible health insurance, and a competitive pension plan are included in Transpo’s compensation and benefits package.

Full job descriptions and open positions are available online here.

All interested candidates are encouraged to attend Saturday’s event. Applications for all open positions are also accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at sbtranspo.com.

Transpo says routes #6 South Michigan and #12/14 Rum Village/Sample to Broadway St provide easy access to its facility.

