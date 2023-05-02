South Bend man leads police on chase, runs into Pinhook Lake before arrest

Charlie Easton
Charlie Easton(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested over the weekend after police say he led them on a chase that ended with him running into Pinhook Lake.

Officers heard what sounded like automatic gunfire in the area of Portage Avenue and Vassar Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday while they were responding to an unrelated dispatch.

As the officers approached the area, they saw a vehicle run a red light. When they tried to pull over the vehicle, it drove away at a high rate of speed through several neighborhoods.

After disregarding more responding officers and traffic control devices, the driver exited the vehicle and ran away on foot, and eventually into Pinhook Lake.

After a brief standoff, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Charlie Easton of South Bend, came out of the lake and was taken into custody. As officers attempted to place Easton in handcuffs, police say he physically struggled with officers and grabbed one officer’s holster.

After Easton was taken into custody, officers found a handgun with a switch device, which converts a semiautomatic handgun into a fully automatic machine gun, along his path to Pinhook Lake. Officers also recovered two bullet casings and suspected drugs from the vehicle Easton was driving.

Easton was charged with the following:

  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
  • Resisting law enforcement
  • Possession of a machine gun

Easton is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

