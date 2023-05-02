‘Quilt Fiber Expo’ headed to Elkhart County in June

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The first-ever “Elkhart County Fiber Expo” is coming to the Northern Indiana Event Center in June!

The expo hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 8 and June 9 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 10.

The expo is planned by a committee of sewists, quilters, fiber enthusiasts, and interior designers. Attendees can expect nine hands-on workshops, nine presentations in a theatre setting, 11 free demonstrations, a quilt and fiber show and exhibits, and over 16 vendors for shopping, including a yarn truck from Arkansas.

There is even a way for you to enter your own project to be judged and displayed!

To learn more about the expo, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body discovered near Kroger in Mishawaka
A person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 near County Road 400 North Saturday...
Driver killed in LaPorte County crash
Robert Odell Waters
Suspect arrested in decades-old cold case murder of Three Rivers woman
Former ND players sign as NFL undrafted free agents, receive minicamp invites
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

South Bend Tribune accepting nominations for 2023 Community’s Choice Awards
Luvability Ministries nurturing faith journeys in Niles
The Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival is taking place from Friday through Sunday. (Photo from 2021...
Wakarusa Maple Syrup Festival underway
Elkhart Farmers Market returns Saturday