‘Quilt Fiber Expo’ headed to Elkhart County in June

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The first-ever “Elkhart County Fiber Expo” is coming to the Northern Indiana Event Center in June!

The expo hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 8 and June 9 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 10.

The expo is planned by a committee of sewists, quilters, fiber enthusiasts, and interior designers. Attendees can expect nine hands-on workshops, nine presentations in a theatre setting, 11 free demonstrations, a quilt and fiber show and exhibits, and over 16 vendors for shopping, including a yarn truck from Arkansas.

There is even a way for you to enter your own project to be judged and displayed!

To learn more about the expo, click here.

